By Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a message of felicitation to the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Corruption (PACAC), Professor Itsejuwa Sagay, as he turned 80 years of age.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President described the foremost scholar, teacher, legal luminary and author as an anti-corruption crusader, whose life pattern the younger generation should learn from.

“President Muhammadu Buhari rejoices with foremost scholar, teacher, legal luminary, author, and anti-corruption crusader, Professor Itsejuwa Sagay, as he turns 80, December 20, 2020.

“The President rejoices with the Sagay family, the academia, legal profession, and all friends and associates of the Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee on Corruption, saying his integrity and commitment to transparency mark him out as a Nigerian of sterling character”, the statement said.

Quoting Buhari directly, the statement said “you have always stood by this administration, particularly in our avowed commitment to fighting corruption, and this you do without fear or favour”.