President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the immediate past President of Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Ahmed Yakasai, as he turned 60 on December 1, 2020.

The President, in a statement by his Special Adviser (Media and Publicity), Femi Adesina, lauded the former PSN leader, who is also the Honorary Consul-General of Pakistan in Nigeria, for his services to the pharmaceutical industry, his country, and to humanity in general, urging him to use the milestone birthday to rededicate himself to all that is noble and altruistic.

Buhari urged Yakasai to deploy his over 37-year practical experience in pharmacy, healthcare and regulatory affairs to serve humanity further in different areas of endeavour.

He rejoiced with friends, family and professional colleagues of the former two-term Commissioner in Kano State, praying that God will grant him long life and all round prosperity.