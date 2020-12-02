The Northern Elders Forum has taken a swipe at the President Muhammadu Buhari administration over the security challenges in the country.

Spokesman of the forum, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, said President Buhari has failed as the Commander-in-Chief and should resign.

He made this call on Wednesday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, adding that Nigeria is losing the war against terrorism in the northeast.

“We are exercising our democratic right to say to a President that he has failed, he should resign. There is nothing wrong with that. Buhari was elected to perform the job, he hasn’t performed the job. We are asking him to resign,” Baba-Ahmed said.

“Are we winning this war or we are losing it? The truth is that we are losing this war because of an enemy that they described as anything else other than the equivalent of our military. They cannot be as good as our military.”

Nigeria More Dangerous To Live

Speaking further, he said living in Nigeria is more dangerous under President Buhari-led Federal Government.

He lamented that the nation’s military is being overwhelmed as it is involved in fighting insurgency in the northeast, banditry in the northwest among other operations.

“Under President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria has become increasingly more and more dangerous for Nigerians to live in.

“The military is also involved in the northeast. They are fighting bandits, they are fighting bandits. They are doing everything, both what they are supposed to do and what the police should do,” he added.

His remarks come five days after Boko Haram terrorists killed 43 farmers in Zabarmari, Borno State.

Following the attack on Saturday, many Nigerians including the National Assembly members called for the sack of the nation’s service chiefs for failing to tackle the security challenges in the country.