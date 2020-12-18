President Muhammadu Buhari

In what appears like a hint that the much-expected change in the leadership of security apparatuses will soon happen, President Muhammadu Buhari has said those that will remain as heads of security agencies next year will be extremely busy.

“I am extremely worried about insecurity and I hope next year will be different. Those among the law enforcement agencies that will remain in charge will be extremely busy,” Buhari said.

He said this in an interview with NTA, while reacting to the release of the schoolboys kidnappedby bandits in Katsina State last Friday, and released yesterday (Thursday).

“We have a lot of work ahead. We have a lot of work to do,” the President noted, adding that he would not say more, so as not to compromise security.

Asked his message for the Armed Forces and other security agencies in the face of insecurity, President Buhari said: “Their effort is not good enough. But we will keep on trying.”

On his assurances to Nigerians, as he celebrates his 78th birthday, Buhari said: “I will continue to be loyal to this country.

“I asked for this mandate; I got it. So, I must not advance any excuse for failing to perform.

Below is the video, as tweeted by NTA:

