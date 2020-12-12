Bolaji OGUNDELE, Abuja

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Friday arrived his home town, Daura, Katsina State, for a week-long private visit, his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, said.

The aircraft carrying the President from Abuja landed at 4:45pm at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport in Katsina where he was received by Governor Aminu Bello Masari and other government officials.

He was then conveyed by a helicopter to Daura where he was welcomed by the Emir, Alhaji Umar Faruk Umar.

Shortly upon disembarkation, the President received the gift of a horse and a decorated sword in his capacity as Bayajiddan Daura from the Emir.

While in Daura, President Buhari will carry out a number of private engagements, but is expected to participate virtually in the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday to be presided over by the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo (SAN).

The President last visited his hometown in December 2019, having stayed away largely due to the global COVID-19 situation.