Our Reporter

Public Relations guru, Haruna Abdullahi, is set to unveil his seminal book Buhari In Us to the general public in Abuja.

A collection of his writings packaged into 122 pages, Buhari In Us, is a definitive body of works available about Buhari – his philosophy and presidency. The book touches on every major (and minor) incidents involving the Buhari presidency. It slants from hard politics to the poetic with the chapters

With a Foreword written by Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, who opines that the author provided interesting and informative insights into the Buhari phenomenon, the book deserves to be the ‘bible’ of the Buhari presidency and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In the book, Abdullahi used unimpeachable facts backed by verifiable data to buttress his claims. In a no-holds-barred tone, Abdullahi is unapologetic about his admiration for and loyalty to the person and ideals of Buhari.

From the Certificate saga (Buhari’s Certificate of Integrity); the triumphant return after a 100-day medical vacation (The Day He Touched Down); tenuous and oft-politicised relationship with his South West support base (Buhari and the Yorubas); deft handling of the June 12 debacle (In Buhari, Abiola lives again); debunking the assertion that Buhari hates the Igbo (Why Buhari Is More Igbo Than Some Of Us); to correcting the perception that Buhari fails to approach governance issues with urgency (Slow And Getting It Right).