Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja and Kolade Adeyemi, Jos

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday paid tribute to a former defence minister and chief of defence staff, General Domkat Yah Bali ,who died earlier in the day.

Bali was 80 years old.

Buhari placed a call through to the late General’s widow, Esther ,and also delegated a team, led by the Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi, to pay a condolence visit to the family.

He condoled with the people and government of Plateau State over the passing of their illustrious son and highly decorated retired military officer.

Buhari,according to his media aide,Mallam Garba Shehu “believes the records of bravery and patriotism of Gen. Bali, the Ponzhi Tarok, will continue to inspire young military officers, while the foundation he laid in all the commands he headed will always be remembered.”

He prayed that God might receive the soul of the departed and comfort his family.

In a similar condolence message,Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State said Nigeria has lost one of its patriotic and loyal sons in Gen. Domkat Bali.

Lalong said: “Gen. Bali was focused and committed to the peace and progress of Nigeria and Plateau State in particular where he contributed immensely to addressing the security challenges in the State, always deploying his wealth of knowledge and advising various administrations. Indeed Plateau State has lost an icon.”

Governor Lalong said even in death, Gen. Bali will continue to inspire young Nigerians who want to serve the nation within the military because of his patriotism, gallantry and principles.

Bali was a member of the Supreme Military Council from 1984 to 1985 during the Major General Muhammadu Buhari military regime.

Bali also served as member of the Armed Forces Ruling Council from 1985 to 1990 during the regime of General Ibrahim Babangida