By Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed pleasure in Saturday’s night victory by Nigerian-born international heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, against Kubrat Pulev.

Joshua had knocked his Bulgarian opponent, Pulev, out in the ninth round of their title-fight in London, retaining his IBF, WBA and WBO titles.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, President Buhari said Joshua had done Nigeria proud, just as he had served boxing enthusiasts globally an evening of pleasure through his Saturday night victory.

“President Muhammadu Buhari celebrates the decisive victory of Nigerian-born boxer, Anthony Joshua over Kubrat Pulev Saturday night.

“The President said by retaining his IBF, WBA, and WBO titles, Joshua has given boxing lovers around the world, and particularly in Nigeria, something to cheer.

“He recalls his meeting with the heavyweight champion in London earlier in the year, describing Anthony Joshua as a humble, well brought up young man, ‘who will still go places’.

Similarly, President of the Senate, Senator Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan, has also heaped praises on Joshua.

Lawan expressed happiness at Joshua’s victory adding that Nigerians will continue to throw their weight behind him.

“I join thousands of Nigerians to congratulate Anthony Joshua. His victory yet again confirms the superiority of Africans especially Nigerians and how far our sportsmen have gone in recent years.

“On behalf of His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, I hereby convey the goodwill message of the Federal Government and the good people of Nigeria to him. It is imperative for him to understand how much the government and the people of Nigeria are proud of his achievements as our son,” Lawan said.