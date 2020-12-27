Following the death of Saidu Kumo, a former Senator from Gombe State, President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness, describing his passing as a major loss to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former senator died at the age of 71 on Sunday, December 27, 2020.

Buhari who mourned Kumo stated in a condolence message released by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Sunday, said that the late Senator was APC’s pillar of strength in Gombe State after he defected in 2019 had energised supporters for change.

The statement quoted the president as saying:

“I have received the news of the death of Senator Kumo with profound shock and sadness because his contributions to the growth of our party cannot be forgotten.

“Let me put it on record that the history of our victory in 2019 cannot be written without reckoning with the significant contributions of the late Senator Saidu Umar Kumo who had brought his enormous political goodwill into our efforts to retain power.”

Similarly, Buhari also mourned the death of Abubakar Senior, a civil servant and second in command in the Keffi Emirate Council who held the traditional title of Madawakin Keffi.

Mr Buhari prayed to Allah to forgive the souls of Messrs Kumo and Senior and reward their good deeds with aljanna.

The president also prayed that God would grant fortitude to their respective families, friends, associates, as well as the governments and people of Gombe and Nasarawa states to bear the losses.

Like this: Like Loading...