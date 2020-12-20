File photo of the NIPSS Director-General, Professor Habu Galadima.

The National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru has lost its Director-General, Professor Habu Galadima.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the institute’s Secretary and Director of Administration, Brigadier-General Udaya, Galadima this morning after a brief illness and will be buried according to Islamic rites.

“On behalf of the Board of Governors, Management and staff of the National Institute, we regret to announce the sudden demise of the Director-General/CEO of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies NIPSS, Prof Habu Shuaibu Galadima which occurred this morning 20th December 2020 after a brief illness,” the statement partly read.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned Galadima, describing him as an intellectual colossus who stood tall in the field of scholarship and knowledge.

Buhari in a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, commiserated with Galadima’s family and friends, the government and people of Nasarawa State.

“Galadima was an eloquent and remarkable intellectual whose contributions to scholarship were vast and remarkable, and Nigeria will continue to remember him for these contributions,” Buhari said.

“With the death of Galadima, NIPPS and Nigeria at large have lost one of the best DGs ever appointed to head the institute.”

Similarly, the Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong described the professor as an astute scholar of international repute, administrator and professional who demonstrated uncommon commitment in carrying out every responsibility he was assigned.

The late Professor Galadima took over as director-general of the institute about a year ago and just last week, he presided over the graduation ceremony of senior executive course 42 at the institute premises.