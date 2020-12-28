President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness following the passing of Prof. Adetokunbo Oluwole Lucas, OFR, at the age of 89 saying Nigeria and indeed the world has lost an expert in public health

The President, in a statement by his special assistant on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina commiserated with the family, friends, medical community and academia over the passage of the global health leader for Africa.

Professor Lucas was an award winner for his outstanding support for research on tropical diseases especially malaria, bilharzia and leprosy.

President Buhari, in his statement, noted that Lucas left an indelible mark of national imprints being a Professor and Head of Department of Preventive and Social Medicine in the University College of London in Ibadan, (later University of Ibadan); pioneer Chairman, Nigerian Medical Research Council; and Chair of the Committee on National Health Policy, among other national positions.

According to President Buhari, “Prof Lucas made his name even beyond the shores of Nigeria.”

He also described Prof. Lucas’ decade at the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva as Director, Special Programmes for Research and Training in Tropical Diseases as well as his times as Professor of International Health at Harvard University, Boston, and adjunct professor, as superb which can be compared to non.

He prayed God Almighty to console all those who mourn the well-respected “teacher of teachers” and grant the soul of Prof Lucas peaceful rest.

