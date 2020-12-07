File photo of President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned a renowned business mogul and presidential aspirant of the then All People’s Party (APP), Harry Akande, who died on Saturday at the age of 77 years.

Buhari in a statement issued on Monday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, commiserated with the family and friends of the deceased.

“President Muhammadu Buhari commiserates with family and friends of renowned business mogul and presidential aspirant of the then All People’s Party (APP), Chief Harry Akande, praying that God will comfort and strength them at such a difficult time,” the statement partly read.

READ ALSO: Makinde Mourns As Businessman Harry Akande Dies At 77

“The President joins international and local business partners of the deceased, management and staff of his companies, and all beneficiaries of his foundation in mourning the public-spirited investor, who over the years registered his kindness in helping the deprived and underprivileged.

“President Buhari believes Chief Akande’s role in the nation’s development remains remarkable and commendable, particularly contributing to infrastructural development by ensuring the extension of basic services to communities wherever he invested, and continually expanding his interests in construction, electricity and healthcare.”

President Buhari prayed that “God will comfort and strength them at such a difficult time.”