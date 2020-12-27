President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the passing of Saidu Kumo, describing his death as “a major loss to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).”

Mr Kumo, 71, a former senator from Gombe State, passed on, on Sunday.



The president stated this in a condolence message released by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Sunday.

Mr Buhari said “he (Kumo) was our pillar of strength in Gombe State whose defection in 2019 had energised our supporters for change.”

The statement quoted the president as saying “I have received the news of the death of Senator Kumo with profound shock and sadness because his contributions to the growth of our party cannot be forgotten.

“Let me put it on record that the history of our victory in 2019 cannot be written without reckoning with the significant contributions of the late Senator Saidu Umar Kumo who had brought his enormous political goodwill into our efforts to retain power.”

In a similar vein, the president has also mourned the death of Abubakar Senior, a civil servant and second in command in the Keffi Emirate Council.

Mr Senior held the traditional title of Madawakin Keffi.

Mr Buhari prayed to Allah to forgive the souls of Messrs Kumo and Senior and reward their good deeds with aljanna.

The president also prayed that God would grant fortitude to their respective families, friends, associates, the governments and people of Gombe and Nasarawa states to bear the losses.