Professor Lucas

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru— ABUJA

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has expressed grief over the death of the renowned public health expert, Professor Adetokunbo Lucas, saying that Nigeria and the world have lost an expert in public health.

President Buhari, according to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, stated this on receiving the news of the passing of Professor Lucas, at the age of 89.

The President commiserated with the family, friends, medical community and academia over the passage of the global health leader for Africa and award winner for his outstanding support for research on tropical diseases, especially malaria, bilharzia and leprosy.

READ ALSO: Postgraduate Medical College accredits Ilorin General hospital to train Resident Doctors

He noted that as Professor and Head of Department of Preventive and Social Medicine in the University College of London in Ibadan, (later the University of Ibadan); pioneer Chairman, Nigerian Medical Research Council; and Chair of the Committee on National Health Policy, among other national positions, Professor Lucas, without doubt, left indelible national imprints.

According to the President, “Professor Adetokunbo Lucas made his name even beyond the shores of Nigeria,” while referring to his decade at the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva as Director, Special Programmes for Research and Training in Tropical Diseases as well as his times as Professor of International Health at Harvard University, Boston, and adjunct professor.

President Buhari urged the numerous former students and admirers of the eminent scholar and researcher to build on the solid foundations he laid for national growth.

He prayed God Almighty to console all those who mourn the well-respected “teacher of teachers” and grant the soul of the professor peaceful rest.

Vanguard News Nigeria