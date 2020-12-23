By Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that Nigeria would continue to play her expected roles beyond the West African sub region.

He said the largest black nation would also continue to play critical roles in issues concerning the African continent in general.

The President stated this at the State House, Abuja during a meeting with former President of Mali and first Chairman, African Union Commission, Professor Alpha Oumar Konare.

According to a statement issued by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, Konare was in Abuja to discuss the current political situation in his country as well as issues in West Africa and Africa.

The Nigerian leader commended Prof. Konare for his continuing interest in the affairs of West Africa and the continent.