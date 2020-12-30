President Muhammadu Buhari

The Federal Government has nominated Dr Paul Adalikwu to contest for the position of Secretary General of the Maritime Organisation for West and Central Africa, MOWCA.

This represents the first approval by a Nigerian president, and the first time Nigeria is indicating interest in producing the head of the 45-year-old organisation.

Election into the office which is expected to hold first quarter of 2021, will involve the participation of 25 member countries drawn from both West and Central Africa.

Adalikwu who is presently a Director in charge of Maritime Safety and Security in the Federal Ministry of Transportation, comes with a wealth of experience in administrative and maritime matters.

He is also involved in the efforts to establish a Regional Maritime Development Bank, RMDB, to be hosted by Nigeria.

Adalikwu’s desk was responsible for overseeing the success of the Global Maritime Security Conference hosted by Nigeria in 2019.

An alumnus of the University of Calabar, Adalikwu holds a Doctorate Degree in Public Administration and Management from Hamlin’s University, St Paul, Minnesota, USA.

He is vast in maritime and tourism policy matters.

Commenting on his quest for the position, he stated: “Through Nigeria, my leadership as the Secretary General of MOWCA will restore the confidence of it’s 25 member countries that the organisation is capable of mobilising and delivering on its core mandate of promoting maritime safety.

“MOWCA under my watch will also ensure marine environment protection by developing effective emergency plans for the prevention and control of pollution; strengthen the efficiency of maritime administrations and implement flag state and port state control measures”

He also assured member countries that MOWCA will pursue and sustain moves to harness mutual economic benefits of the blue economy for coastal and landlocked states.

According to him, MOWCA will, as from 2021, work in sync with the African Continental Free Trade Area, AfCFTA, agreement.

