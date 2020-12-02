President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the disbursement of relief materials to families affected by the Koshebe attack in Borno State, Channels TV is reporting.

Terrorist group, Boko Haram had on Saturday slaughtered 43 rice farmers in the restive north eastern part of the country, Borno State.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Sadiya Faruk, who is carrying out the executive order, disclosed this on Wednesday.

Faruk visited Borno State with a high-power team that included the Minister for Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen and the Managing Director of the North East Development commission, Mohammed Goni.

Before proceeding to Zabarmari village in Jere local government to meet the mourners, the minister paid a sympathy visit to Governor Babagana Zulum.

“Beside the 43 persons that were confirmed dead and subsequently buried, it is learnt that some persons in the community were also abducted by the insurgents and are currently being sought after by combined team of the military and other security agencies,” Sadiya told Zulum.

The minister regretted the gruesome killing of the farmers who according to her were not only working to feed themselves but to also contribute to the food security of the nation.

“His Excellency the President and Commander-in-Chief Muhammadu Buhari GCFR is saddened by the attack and has directed me to come here to deliver relief supports from the Federal Government to families of the victims and other affected persons,” Sadiya said.

The relief materials to be distributed include: 13,000 bags of 12.5kg rice (5 ½ trailer load), 13,000 bags of 12.5kg maize (5 ½ trailer load), 13,000 bags of 25kg beans (11 trailer load); 1,300 kegs of vegetable oil; 2,116 cartons of seasoning; 1,083 cartons of tin tomato; and 650 bags of salt.

The community representatives thanked the government for the intervention but reechoed the position of their representatives at the National Assembly that security is their most urgent need now.

