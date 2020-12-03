President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the disbursement of relief assistance to persons affected by the Koshebe attack.

The minister of humanitarian affairs and disaster management, Sadiya Faruk carried out the executive order on Wednesday.

Ms Faruk visited Borno State with a high powered team that includes the minister for women affairs Dame Pauline Tallen and MD of the Northeast Development Commission, Mohammed Goni Alkali.

The minister paid a commiseration visit to governor Babagana Zulum, before proceeding to Zabarmari village in Jere local government to meet those who had lost loved ones in the last brutal attack carried out by the Boko Haram insurgents.

She regretted the gruesome killing of the farmers who according to her were not only working to feed themselves but to also contribute to the food security of the nation.

“His Excellency The President and Commander-in-Chief Muhammadu Buhari GCFR is saddened by the attack and has directed me to come here to deliver relief supports from the Federal Government to families of the victims and other affected persons,” Sadiya told the people at Jere local council.

Items distributed include:

i. 13, 000 bags of 12.5kg rice (5 ½ trailer load) ii. 13,000 bags of 12.5kg maize (5 ½ trailer load) iii. 13,000 bags of 25kg beans (11 trailer load) iv. 1,300 kegs of vegetable oil v. 2,116 cartons of seasoning 3 trailer load vi. 1,083 cartons of tin tomato vii. 650 bags of salt

The community representatives thanked the government for the thoughtful intervention but reechoed the position of their representatives at the National Assembly that security is their most urgent need at the moment.