Buhari presides over 29th virtual FEC meeting 

President Buhari presides over a virtual Federal Executive Council Meeting. 23rd December, 2020. Photo: Tolani Alli

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday presided over the 29th virtual Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Physically present at the meeting which is expected to be the last council meeting in 2020 were Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha and the National Security Adviser, NSA, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd).

Also present at the Council Chamber were 12 Ministers, Alhaji Lai Mohammed (Information and Culture), Abubakar Malami, (Attorney General of the Federation, AGF and Minister of Justice), Mr Babatunde Fashola (Works and Housing), Hadi Sirika (Aviation), Zainab Ahmed (Finance, Budget and National Planning), and Mohammed Bello (Federal Capital Territory).

Others are the Ministers of Education, Adamu Adamu, Power, Sale Mamman, Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, Transport, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada.

The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan and other Ministers are participating in the weekly council meeting from their various offices in Abuja.

