A file photo of President Muhammadu Buhari.

President Muhammadu Buhari has renominated Mr Ahmed Kuru as the Managing Director of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) for the final term of five years.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

Shehu stated that the President also renominated Mr Eberechukwu Uneze and Mr Aminu Ismail as executive directors of the agency, also for the final term of five years.

He noted that this was contained in President Buhari’s letter to the President of the Senate seeking the confirmation of the nominees by members of the Upper Chamber in accordance with Section 10(1) of the AMCON Act, 2010.

Similarly, the President asked the Senate to confirm the nominations of Mr Bello Hassan and Mr Mustapha Ibrahim, as the Managing Director and Executive Director (Operations) of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

Shehu stated that the request was contained in a letter to the President of the Senate, in compliance with Sections 5(4) and 8(3) of the NDIC Act, 2010.

According to him, the two nominees are to succeed Mr Umaru Ibrahim and Prince Aghatise Erediuwa whose second terms end on December 8, 2020.

The President’s spokesman said Omolola Edewor would continue as the Executive Director in charge of corporate services in the NDIC until her second and final term ends on January 24, 2022.