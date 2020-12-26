By Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the governors of Nasarawa and Kebbi states, Engineer Abdullahi Sule and Senator Abubakar Bagudu, respectively, as well as the immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, as being “among the superheroes of the nation’s democracy.”

According to a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, on Saturday, the President’s message was to celebrate of the trio’s birthdays.

“On the auspicious occasion of your birthdays, I wish you good health and happiness. We will continue working closely with all of you to further strengthen our party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the nation’s democracy.

“I want you to continue with your commitment to the service of our people. The nation expects much from your generation. Happy birthdays! We wish you many happy returns,” the President said.