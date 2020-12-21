The invitation of President Muhammadu Buhari by the House of Representatives to address lawmakers on the security situation in the country has been a subject of public discourse, especially the statement by the Attorney General and Minister of Justice that the lawmakers lacked the power to do so. But, the House is still confident that the President will honour the invitation. TONY AKOWE reports

HE made frantic efforts to stop the invitation probably believing that the idea may not work. By convention, lawmakers are supposed to discuss the motion of urgent public importance with the leadership of the House before they are brought to the floor during plenary. This was what the Borno Caucus of the House did recently when it tabled the killing of farmers in Zabarmari village for discussion. But, developments later suggested that not all members of caucus whose name appeared as sponsors of the motion were privy to the meeting and what transpired. So, before the sitting, the motion as originally drafted was distributed to members and the press.

However, when the lead sponsor, Ahmed Satomi read the motion and its prayers, the first prayer as agreed to by the sponsors was omitted and replaced with a call for a state of emergency. The omitted prayer was to invite the President to brief the House on the security situation in the country. To avoid the controversy that a debate might generate, the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila moved for a vote on the motion without subjecting it to a debate. But, Ahmed Jaha, one of the sponsors rose up under matters of privilege to inform the House that what was read as prayer did not capture what they agreed on as a caucus.

Rising under Order 6, Rule 1 of the House standing rules, Jaha said, “Mr. Speaker, all the lawmakers from Borno have resolved that prayers of the motion should remain the way it is. My name is there as a co-sponsor of the motion. I realised that by the time he was reading the motion, he eliminated some prayers that we have all agreed to be passed here. I will give up my life for my people. So, I fear nobody except God. The other prayer that he didn’t mention is that we are going to invite Mr. President to come and explain to the House the security situation in the country. These security forces have been given all the support to do their job. If we invite them, they will say they don’t have enough equipment. The President said he has given them all the support to do the job, but unfortunately, they failed to do it.

“Secondly, I said on the floor of this House that we are not taking the battle to their doorsteps and everybody resolved that yes, they are not taking the battle to their doorsteps. The President confirmed that this time they should be taking the battle to their doorsteps. So, my amendment is that Mr. President should be invited to come and explain the security situation in the country, especially in the Northeast”.

However, not comfortable with the direction the motion was heading, the Speaker made a passionate appeal that it should be allowed to sail through the way it has been presented. He said: “This is an appeal from the chair. We are talking about security matters. You and I know that the channel of discussion of security matters such as this will not be to invite the President to come and disclose issues of security and what they are doing. It will be counterproductive. The prayer is all-encompassing. By asking the President to declare a state of emergency, which is part of the prayers, it allows for extraordinary measures. That singular prayer is more important than the President coming to tell us anything. So, it is an appeal that we don’t react based on the passion we feel. Jaha, I am appealing to you because of what is involved.”

But, the Speaker’s appeal seems to have infuriated Jaha and some other members, especially those from the Northeast. Some of them even attempted to attack those who were not in support of inviting the President. Tempers began to flare when the House Leader, Alhassan Ado Doguwa (APC, Kano) said security issues were too delicate to be brought to the floor of the House. He stressed that while he was in full support of the motion, it will be out of place to invite the President to come and explain the security situation in the country. Shehu Koko (APC, Kebbi) said the leadership of the House should interface with the President, instead, on the issue in view of the fact that security should not be discussed in the open. But, members who were in support of the invitation of the President, however, refused to allow Koko to make his point. However, an infuriated Gbajabiamila expressed disappointment over the behaviour of his colleagues.

When it became apparent that the House was degenerating to a rowdy session, the Speaker sent the media and the public as well as non-legislators out of the chamber, to allow for an executive session with the hope that the issue will be resolved amicably internally. But, after about 30 minutes of intense discussion among the members, the gallery was again thrown open. But, this time, many members had left the house apparently in frustration over the development.

But, it was obvious that Jaha and his group had won a major battle, as the Speaker gave him the floor to move for an amendment to the motion, to invite the President to address the House. The motion was subsequently voted on and approved by the House. Apparently, it did not go down well with some members; they promptly left the House. The motion was sponsored by Ahmed Satomi, Mohammed Tahir Monguno, Zainab Gimba, Muktar Betara, Mallam Bukar Gana, Haruna Mshelia, Ahmadu Usman Jaha, Ibrahim Mohammed Bukar, Usman Zannah and Abdulkadir Rahis.

Spokesman of the House, Benjamin Kalu tried to play down the development, especially what happened during the executive session. Kalu said the House believed that the invitation to the President does not preclude the declaration of a state of emergency on the security situation in the country. He added that the House believes that the declaration of a state of emergency on security is more important than the President coming to explain the security situation to the lawmakers. Kalu was sure the President would honour the invitation, especially after a visit by the Speaker and the assurance that he would honour the invitation. He explained that Buhari did not honour previous invitations, especially by the 8th Assembly because they withheld the budget for six months.

Kalu said: “Unless there’s a declaration of a state of emergency on security, Mr President’s hand will be tied to do what the former President Jonathan did, which was asking for external help like hiring mercenaries to make sure we defeat the terrorists. The constitution will not allow the President to act in this direction, except through legislative intervention. This is to tell you that resolutions are not dramas, they are to open doors, to invite the executive to formulate policies and take positions that will help them achieve the desire of Nigerians.”

While Nigerians were waiting for an official date for the President to appear before the House, one of his aides and Special Adviser on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie took to her social media handle to announce that the “the President will address a joint session of the National Assembly on Thursday”. Nigerians went to town with that statement, oblivious of the fact that the President’s spokesman, Femi Adesina, or the Secretary to the Government of the Federation did not issue an official statement to that effect. The President did not also send formal correspondence to the presiding officers of the National Assembly as has been the tradition.

However, as the D-day drew nearer, various caucuses in the House began to hold nocturnal meetings to plan how to handle the President when he comes to address the lawmakers. Fillers began to emerge that PDP lawmakers were planning to ridicule the President when he appears before the House. APC lawmakers were also planning how to protect the President from being ridiculed. There were other lawmakers cutting across the two parties who were undecided on how to handle the issue. Things got to its peak when APC governors supposedly met the President and asked him not to honour the invitation.

But, in spite of the foregoing, the House had maintained prior to the botched visit that the President would be in the House; as one of the items listed was for the House Leader to move a motion admitting Ministers and other officials of the Executive into the chamber for the purpose of the President addressing the lawmakers indicated. It was also evident that when the House Committee on Rules and Business was preparing the order paper, they had information that the President would come on Wednesday and not Thursday as earlier speculated. But, the Speaker jumped that item on the order paper without explaining why. He said: “We are jumping the next item” after a series of consultations with the Deputy Speaker, House Leader and Chairman, Rules and Business. This was to be followed later in the day by a statement signed by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami that the lawmakers overstepped their bounds by inviting the President.

However, legal experts have said the Malami’s statement did not take into consideration the provision of Section 89 of the constitution which empowered the lawmakers to invite anybody in Nigeria to appear before it with the sole aim of obtaining information, especially on areas where they make laws. House Spokesman, a lawyer by profession, said since the lawmakers make laws regarding security in the country, as well as the law setting up Armed Forces Council headed by the President, they reserve the right to also invite the President to offer an explanation.

He said: “I would have said let us leave the judicial and legal interpretation of the constitution to the judiciary. But, as a lawyer, I can assure you that the parliament did not act in error. I say this based on the provisions of the constitution that established us; even the smallest committee of the House has a mandate which is expressed in Section 88 and 89. If you want to address the question on whether the House as a committee of the whole is investigating insecurity, money appropriated for security, inefficiency in security or any petition around insecurity, if the House has the power to look into that, the answer is yes. The position of the law as contained in Section 4 of the Armed Forces Act, the President is Chairman of the Security Council. The Armed forces Act is legislation made by the parliament.

“It is the provision of Section 89 that we have the right to investigate issues bothering on any issue that we have the power to legislate on. It is called legislative competence. We have the competence to legislate on all these. Therefore, if there are things that we need to find out in those areas, the power empowers us to invite any person for the purpose of obtaining any evidence or information. There is also a section in the constitution which gives us the power to arrest or command the presence of the President. But, because of Section 308, which guarantees immunity, we cannot exercise that. The power of discretion (Section 218) is there.”