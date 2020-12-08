A file photo of President Muhammadu Buhari.

President Muhammadu Buhari has relieved Dr. Nasiru Mohammed Ladan Argungu from the position of the Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment.

Spokesman Garba Shehu announced this in a press statement on Tuesday.

According to Shehu, the directive was given on Friday, the 4th of December, 2020, and was to take effect from Monday, December 7th, 2020.

READ ALSO: Buhari In Closed-Door Meeting With 36 State Governors

The Supervising Minister of the Agency, the Hon Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has been directed to nominate an Acting DG from amongst the most Senior Directors based on competencies and seniority to take over from Dr. Argungu until a substantive holder of the post is appointed by Mr. President, the statement added.

No specific reason was given in the statement for the President’s decision.