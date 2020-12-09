By Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked the Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Dr. Nasiru Mohammed Ladan Argungu.

Dr. Argungu was relieved of his post in memo issued on December 4, 2020, taking effect from December 7.

A statement on Tuesday in Abuja by the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, said President Buhari also directed the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN), to appoint an Acting Director-General from among the senior directors of the agency to replace Argungu in the meantime.