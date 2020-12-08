President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked the director-general of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Nasiru Argungu.

Presidential spokesman Garba Shehu who announced the sack on Tuesday gave no reason for it.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has relieved Dr. Nasiru Mohammed Ladan Argungu from the position of the Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment. The directive which was given on Friday, the 4th of December, 2020, is to be effective from Monday, December 7th, 2020.

“Meanwhile, the Supervising Minister of the Agency, the Hon Minister of State, Labour and Employment, has been directed to nominate an Acting DG from amongst the most Senior Directors based on competencies and seniority to take over from Dr. Argungu until a substantive holder of the post is appointed by Mr. President,” Mr Shehu wrote.