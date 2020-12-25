Daily News

Buhari salutes Gov Ganduje at 71

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State on the occasion of his 71st birthday.

The president, in a message issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, wished the governor good health to enable him serve the people of Kano and the country at large.

“Happy birthday to Gov. Ganduje. May Allah give you good health and long life so that you can continue to serve the people of Kano and the nation.

“I personally wish you a lot of energy, high spirits and good health,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

