President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday rejoiced with the lawyer, Itsejuwa Sagay, as he turns 80 on December 20.



President Buhari’s spokesperson, Femi Adesina, said in a statement issued in Abuja that the president also rejoiced with the Sagay family, the academia, the legal profession and all friends and associates of the Chairperson, Presidential Advisory Committee against Corruption.

He noted that Mr Sagay’s integrity and commitment to transparency marked him out as a Nigerian of sterling character.

“You have always stood by this administration, particularly in our avowed commitment to fighting corruption, and this you do without fear or favour,’’ he stated.

He wished the author of many books, including the epochal “The Nigerian Law of Contract’’, good health, longer life, and further contributions to jurisprudence, even as he serves God and humanity.

Mr Buhari noted that Mr Sagay, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, on the basis of his academic works, was a high flyer, recording best academic performances in the university and at bar examinations.

He urged younger generations to emulate Mr Sagay’s excellent performances and set same as standards for themselves.

