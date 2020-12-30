Daily News

Buhari salutes Scorpion on WBF title win

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with new World Boxing Federation (WBF) International


Super Featherweight Champion, Ridwan “Scorpion” Oyekola.

In a congratulatory message issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the resident joined all Nigerians to


celebrate the historical feat after 57 years.

He affirmed that Oyekola’s victory over Lucas Montesino from Argentina on Sunday night in Ibadan


brought more glory to the country, in a sport ”where another Nigerian, Anthony Joshua consistently


blazes the trail”.

He, therefore, enjoined youths to diligently follow their passion to the point of global recognition and


celebration.

Buhari believed the new Super Featherweight Champion realized his dream after many years of focus and


discipline, urging more commitment to sustain his place in history, after the Late Dick Tiger.

In a related development, Minister of Youth and Sports Development Sunday Dare has equally


congratulated Oyekola on his victory.

In a congratulatory statement by his Special Adviser on Media , Dare was quoted as saying:” I want to on


behalf of millions  of Nigerians  congratulate new boxing champion, Ridwan ‘The Scorpion’ Oyekola on


his victory in the  World  Boxing Featherweight bout.

“Coming few weeks after Anthony Joshua’s feat is not only heart-warming but quite inspiring.”

The Minister   further said: “Ridwan’s victory is special coming 57 years after another Nigerian Dick


Tiger attained the same feat. This is a special way to end the year.

