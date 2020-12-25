By Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a congratulatory message to the Governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, as he marks his 71st birthday.

In a message to the Governor and his family, President Buhari wished Ganduje good health, strength and high spirit in his new age.

Quoting the President’s message in a statement, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, said “Happy Birthday to Governor Ganduje. May Allah give you good health and long life so that you continue to serve the people of Kano and the nation.

“I personally wish you a lot of energy, high spirits and good health,” the statement said.