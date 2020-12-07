President Muhammadu Buhari will address a joint session of the National Assembly on his government’s efforts to address the sundry security challenges in the country.

“President @MBuhari will address a joint session of the National Assembly (@nassnigeria) on Thursday, December 10, 2020,” Buharis’s aide on social media Lauretta Onochie tweeted.

The House of Representatives had last week Tuesday invited the President to appear on the floor of the Nigerian parliament to offer explanation on the rising spate of insecurity in the country.

This followed a motion of urgent national importance brought by the Borno State caucus over the killing of farmers in the state.

The Senate had also in a separate resolution asked the President to sack his service chiefs.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila last week was in the State House after which he hinted that Buhari agreed to address citizens via the Parliament on the security challenges confronting the nation.

