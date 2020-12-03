President Muhammadu Buhari has restated his resolution, to issue stiff measures to any of the Discos or their agents selling prepaid meters to their customers against the directive of the government that they should be distributed free.

In October, the Federal Government, commenced the distribution of six million free pre-paid electricity metres to Nigerians through the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP), with the launch of the scheme in Eko, Kano, Kaduna and Ikeja Distribution Companies (DisCos) franchise areas.

This is in furtherance of the directive that a total of six million meters, manufactured or assembled locally, should be rolled out to electricity consumers to end the agitation against estimated billing.

The Special Adviser to the President Buhari on Infrastructure, Ahmed Rufai Zakar, who represented Buhari at the FGN/NLC-TUC ad-hoc committee on electricity tariff stakeholders engagement in Ibadan, Oyo State on Wednesday, said the president understood the citizens’ plights on issues surrounding electricity and was determined to deal with bad elements as reported by Punch.

He said, “We have made it very clear through the regulators’ direct order as well as intervention from the Ministry of Power that the meters are to be provided to Nigerians at no cost.

“Even for meters that were paid for, there is the directive from the regulator to the discos that they would need to find a way to reimburse those citizens over time.

“In cases where we find any disco or disco representative selling the meters or exploiting Nigerians to be able to get meters by paying, we would take the full measures of the law.

“President Buhari has mandated that these meters must be free. We have also said that they must come from local manufacturers. This would create jobs and revive our industry.”

This is also a demonstration of the current efforts by the Federal Government to improve power supply and mass metering as part of the agreements recently reached with Organized Labour.

