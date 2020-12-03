By Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will honour the invitation to address the House of Representatives on the state of security in the country.

The House passed the resolution to invite the President on Tuesday during a debate on the killing of farmers in Borno State by Boko Haram.

House Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila announced the presidential decision after meeting with him at Aso Villa on Wednesday.

He said: “We came here to see the President, he was ever so willing to listen as a typical of Mr. President the usual democrat that he is. And what we basically sought was to convey the resolution of the House and to fix a date. We have agreed on a date he will meet with the House to address the situation.

“We will communicate the date to you, he is a perfect democrat and he will come to the House to address members and it will be in the nearest future.

“He is coming to talk to Nigerians through the House. You know the House as we have it, as it is constituted, all of Nigeria is present in the House, every single constituency in this country is represented in the House. You shouldn’t look to it as Mr. President is talking to the House, he is talking to Nigerians through their representatives”, he said.

Asked how he perceived the President might be reacting to the security situation in the country, Gbajabiamila said “I think he is more concerned than me or you, that’s what I can say. You know they say uneasy lies the head that wears the crown, we will leave everything until when he comes to the House, let me not preempt him, but all I can tell you right now is that he is fully committed to the security, the welfare, lives and property of Nigerians”.