[FILES] Buhari. Photo; TWITTER/NIGERIAGOV

The Presidency says President Muhammadu Buhari will make a New Year broadcast to the nation on Jan. 1, 2021 at 7.00a.m.

Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, confirmed this in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

He said: “Television, radio and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to join the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) respectively, for the broadcast.’’

