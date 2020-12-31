Breaking News

Buhari to make New Year broadcast on Friday

By
0
buhari-to-make-new-year-broadcast-on-friday
Views: Visits 5

[FILES] Buhari. Photo; TWITTER/NIGERIAGOV

The Presidency says President Muhammadu Buhari will make a New Year broadcast to the nation on Jan. 1, 2021 at 7.00a.m.

Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, confirmed this in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

He said: “Television, radio and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to join the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) respectively, for the broadcast.’’

x

x


Receive News Alerts on Whatsapp: +2348136370421




No comments yet

Man 56, arraigned over false information, defamation, forgery

Previous article

Buhari hails peaceful elections in Niger Republic

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News