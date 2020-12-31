31 December 2020 |
5:08 pm
Related
[FILES] Buhari. Photo; TWITTER/NIGERIAGOV
The Presidency says President Muhammadu Buhari will make a New Year broadcast to the nation on Jan. 1, 2021 at 7.00a.m.
Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, confirmed this in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.
He said: “Television, radio and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to join the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) respectively, for the broadcast.’’
x
x
Receive News Alerts on Whatsapp: +2348136370421
Comments