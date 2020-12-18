File photo of President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Friday (today) meet with the released students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, in Katsina State.

“President Buhari will receive the rescued students of the Government Science Secondary School (GSSS), Kankara later this afternoon in Katsina,” the Personal Assistant on New Media to the Nigerian leader, Bashir Ahmad tweeted.

Buhari, 78, is in his Daura, Katsina hometown on a private visit. His meeting with the students is coming less than a day after they were released by bandits who kidnapped them in their hostels last week Friday.

The Nigerian leader earlier expressed joy at the release of the students, praising Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State for his role in the freedom of the schoolchildren.

Following their release, Thursday, they had met with Masari at the State House on Friday.

“I am very impressed with him, he has been up and doing since it happened,” the President stated in an interview with the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) on Friday.

“I congratulate the governor that the schoolboys have been successfully released. I congratulated the governor and the army for organising the operation and sacrament of the abductors in getting the release of the children.”

Buhari added, “As as soon as they got them the governor called me and informed and I congratulated him and the army for organizing such operation. The military is well trained, I think they are motivated.”

There, Governor Masari assured them that they would be well-taken care of and would undergo medical tests before they are reunited with their parents.