President Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday sign the 2021 budget into law at the Council Chambers of the State House in Abuja.

The scheduled time for the signing was 11 am.

This is coming ten days after both chambers of the National Assembly passed the N13.5trn budget and three days after it was transmitted to the President for assent.

President Buhari presented the proposed 2021 budget to the National Assembly on October 8.

The National Assembly, while approving the proposal on December 21, raised the estimate of N13.082 trillion to N13.588 trillion.

This was an increase of N505 billion from the proposed figures presented by the Buhari administration.