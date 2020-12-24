President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the good family name left by Sam Nda-Isaiah is worth more than gold, urging the family to do whatever it takes to uphold it.

In a letter he wrote to the bereaved family, President Buhari said: “On behalf of the Federal Government and my family, I sincerely express my condolence on the sudden transition of my friend and ally, Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah, the publisher of Leadership newspapers.

“Indeed, Sam’s untimely passage filled me with shock and sadness to the point that I was short of words when the news reached me.”

Presidential aide, Garba Shehu, delivered Buhari’s letter to the deceased’s younger brother, Abraham Nda-Isaiah.

