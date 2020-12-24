A file photo of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Presidency has revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari will not be hosting Christmas homage by religious and community leaders in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

This in line with the prevailing protocol put in place by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 restricting large gatherings.

In a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President urged all citizens to observe social distancing, use face masks, wash hands frequently and avoid overcrowding of public spaces, markets, shopping centres, offices and places of worship.

President Buhari equally appealed to Nigerians to discourage all non-essential travels during the holiday season.

He wishes everyone a Happy Christmas and a Prosperous New Year ahead.