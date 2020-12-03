The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has condemned calls for Muhammadu Buhari’s resignation, insisting that the President would complete his tenure despite the calls from several quarters.

Nigerians from various walks of life had called for the President’s resignation in the wake of Boko Haram’s massacre of farmers in Borno State and the general insecurity in Nigeria.

Mohammed described the call for Buhari’s resignation as irresponsible and cheap. He insisted that Buhari would complete his tenure despite calls to resign.

Recall that the Northern Elders Forum, NEF, had called for Buhari’s resignation due to the high rate of insecurity in the North and the country at large. The Spokesman of the group, Hakeem Baba Ahmed had insisted that Buhari had failed to protect Nigerians and needed to resign as the President of Nigeria.

However, Mohammed insisted that those calling for Buhari’s resignation were playing dirty and cheap politics. According to Mohammed, “In the wake of the killing, there have been calls in some quarters for Mr. President to resign. Well, let me say here that this call amounts to playing dirty politics with the issue of security, and it is cheap and irresponsible.

“Mr. President was elected in 2015 for a four-year term and re-elected in 2019 for another four-year term. No amount of hysterical calls for resignation will prevent him from serving out his term. Now, let’s put things in context. Before Mr. President assumed office, Boko Haram could stroll into any city, especially in the north, to carry out deadly attacks.

“Abuja, the nation’s capital, Kano, Maiduguri, Jos, Damaturu, etc were regularly targeted. Motor parks, churches, mosques, shopping complexes were not spared. Today, that is a thing of the past. Suicide bombers used to have a field day detonating their bombs and killing innocent people.

“Therefore, calling on the President to resign every time there is a setback in the war on terror is a needless distraction and cheap politicking. Let’s stop playing politics with the issue of security.”