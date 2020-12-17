President Muhammadu Buhari

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) says the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari will resolve Nigeria’s security challenges and restore peace in every part of the country.

The PGF said this in a statement signed by its chairman and Gov. Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi on Thursday in Abuja, while felicitating with Buhari on his 78th birthday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the PGF is an umbrella organisation for serving governors elected on APC platform.

“Together with all Nigerians, we celebrate this special day with you and your family, we acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria.

READ ALSO: Nigerians are dying and Buhari is mourning

“Recognising all the difficult period we face as a nation, we are confident that under your leadership, we will be able to resolve our national security challenges and restore peace in every part of the country.

“As we wish you a happy birthday and also say a big thank you for your selfless service to our dear country, we reaffirm our commitment to work under your leadership with the abiding faith,”Bagudu said.

The forum’s chairman expressed optimism that the initiatives of the APC-led federal government would meet the expectations of Nigerians.

Bagudu added that the forum was very proud of Buhari’s patriotic leadership, describing him as a role model and a source of inspiration.(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria