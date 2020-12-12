By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Presidency has said that President Muhammadu Buhari will not succumb to threats and take decisions under pressure.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu who stated this in a series of tweets on his personal handle Friday, said national attention was needed now to deal with insecurity amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Targeting those he said are using languages such as “the nation will break up,” the Presidential Spokesman assured that President Buhari will not take decisions against the interest of Nigerians.

He tweeted: “THE Presidency responds to the recurring threats to the corporate existence of the country with factions giving specific timelines for the President to do one thing or another or else, in their language, “the nation will break up.”

“This is to warn that such unpatriotic outbursts are both unhelpful and unwarranted as this government will not succumb to threats and take any decision out of pressure at a time when the nation’s full attention is needed to deal with the security challenges facing it at a time of the Covid-19 health crisis.

“Repeat: this administration will not take any decision against the interests of 200 million Nigerians, who are the President’s first responsibility under the constitution, out of fear or threats especially in this hour of a health crisis.

“The President as an elected leader under this constitution will continue to work with patriotic Nigerians, through and in line with the Parliamentary processes to finding solutions to structural and other impediments to the growth and wellbeing of the nation and its people.”

