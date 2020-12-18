Following the abduction and subsequent release of over 300 schoolboys abducted from the Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, Katsina State, Minister of Information, Mr Lai Mohammed has said the development is a testament that Buhari’s government attaches importance to the safety of Nigerians.

The Minister noted that the Federal Government will not rest in strengthening the security system in the country until all Nigerians are safe.

Mr Mohammed gave the assurance at a media briefing in Abuja on Thursday night after news emerged that the Kankara boys had been released.

“Let me be clear, what happened in Kankara and in Chibok and Dapchi before it – is totally unacceptable. Our children should not have to go to school in trepidation. The Federal Government is doing everything possible to secure all our schools, and indeed all Nigerians. We will not relent until all Nigerians can go to bed at night with their two eyes closed,” Lai Mohammed said.

“The release of these schoolboys is a testament to the importance that this Administration attaches to the security and safety of all Nigerians. There is no government in the world that will not face the challenges of security at one time or another.

“No government in the world is immune to terrorist attacks. What stands any government out is the way and manner it responds to such challenges,” Mr Mohammed added.

