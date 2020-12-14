One of President Muhammadu Buhari’s media aides, Tolu Ogunlesi, has hinted that there might be a fresh Covid-19 lockdown in the first quarter of 2021.

Ogunlesi gave the hint in a tweet on Monday afternoon saying the measures will be desperate attempts at curve-flattening.

“From a COVID-19 POV, looks like H1 2021 will be a lot like 2020 – restrictions, Covid-19 lockdowns, desperate attempts at curve-flattening. That’s probably the second most daring roguish feat 2020 has pulled off – this act of deluding us all into regarding it as an aberration,” he wrote.

Buhari ordered up to three months of covid-19 lockdown across the country, as Nigeria battled the pandemic in the first quarter of 2020. However, it appears the second wave of Coronavirus is sweeping the nation, with the number of infections rising.

On Sunday night, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 418 new COVID-19 infections, taking the country’s total cases to 73,175 cases.

Just last week, Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman, Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19 who is currently isolating after coming in contact with an infected person, blamed religious leaders for the spike in Covid-19 cases as some of them continue to hold events of large gatherings

“We have observed, rather sadly, that Nigerians, particularly some faith-based organisations, have continued to hold events of large gatherings capable of spreading the virus.

“The PTF urges all sub-national entities that signed the protocols with these organisations, and have primary responsibility for enforcing the protocols, to step up their roles of enforcement,” Mustapha said.

He said that an increase in social gatherings at this time of the year, especially those organised by religious organisations, was a norm across the world and advised on the need to take precautionary measures.