An interfaith group under the aegis of National Coalition of Interfaith Group of Nigeria (NCIGN), has decried the silence of President Muhammadu Buhari to rejig the nation’s security architecture over the growing insecurity in the country.

The group particularly lamented president’s inaction over sack of service chiefs and implementation of some far-reaching resolutions of the National Assembly on insecurity very disturbing.

To this end, the interfaith organisation, in a statement, Wednesday, by its National Coordinator, Sheikh Mohammed Ibrahim and Co-Coordinator, Bishop John Adebayo,has reeled out six prayer points for Nigerians of all faith to take before God in prayers for intervention in the security problems.

Noting that the issue of security of life and property was “deteriorating on an hourly basis”, the group decried “Mr President’s deliberate refusal to act according to the demands of Nigerians.”

“We found President Muhammad Buhari’s inaction over the sack of the service chiefs and other recommendations on security very disturbing and abnormal hence, we passionately appeal to Nigerians of all faith all over the world to take one hour of their days starting today, Wednesday, December 16,2020 ,to pray for God’s intervention”, it said.

“We issue this statement to state our position on a pertinent national issue that has become embarrassing to our dear country and which has put us to shame even among our immediate brothers in the west African sub region.

“We have become a laughing stock even among smaller nations that used to depend on us as big brother.

“It is the issue of security of life and property which is deteriorating on an hourly basis, and Mr President’s deliberate refusal to act according to the demands of Nigerians.

“As people in the active service of God from all faith and denominations, we have cogent reasons to believe that fervent prayers seeking the face of God can restore peace in our dear country,” it said.

It,however,said:”We believe that Mr President may have been hypnotized by strong forces who are benefiting from the current status quo of insecurity and lack of performance.”

“It is our stand that it is not normal for a whole country to be speaking with one voice that the service chiefs should not only be sacked but also that the entire security architecture be rejigged,and Mr President would remain adamant and unconcerned,” it said.

It added:”This is not the Buhari we know and voted for. We voted Buhari for his uprightness and decisiveness and not the Buhari we are now witnessing some unusual and unacceptable silence over issues of national concerns, as we are seeing today.”

According to the organisation,”Nigerians are tired of the alarming insecurity in the country and the seeming inaction of Mr President in addressing the situation.”

” This may result to self help if nothing is done within these few days ahead. The country belongs to all us and not a particular set of people,”it warned.

Among the prayer points the group pointed out for Nigerians were “the health and wellbeing of President Muhammadu Buhari; prayer for the president to immediately restructure the security architecture of the country; prayer for peace and security of the country.

Others are for for Nigeria to come out of recession, prayer for the protection of our frontline troops and the safe return of all the adopted children in GSS Kankara, Katsina State.

“We appeal to all Iman’s to use these six issues as their prayer points during this week’s Jumat prayer.

“Also, we call on all pastors to lift these prayer points to God during this Sunday’s services.

“As a people of faith, we believe that prayers and hard work can change our situation for good. This is why this has become expedient,” the statement quoted the group as saying.



“We must rise up and pray for Mr President to act on insecurity of our nation before it becomes too late,” it added.

“Those responsible for actions or inaction which has heightened the insecurity must go and new and effective hands injected into the system,” it insisted.

