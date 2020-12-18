



As part of its effort to support small scale businesses, Bukka Hut, one of the leading quick service restaurants operating in Lagos, has organised a tradefair tagged “Bukka Hut Yard Sale” to help small businesses and entrepreneurs showcase their products for sale.

The 5-Day event which kicked off on Wednesday, December 16th, 2020 will end on Sunday, December 20th, at its outlet at Gbagada and Lekki simultaneously. The sales yard got participation from 16 SMEs based in different parts of Lagos given the platform to sell their goods.

According to the Managing Director/Co-founder of Bukka Hut, Mr. Rasheed Jaiyeola, the final exhibitors were selected based on merit from a pool of entries and the platform was given to them for free without taking any commission on sales.

“The Yard Sale is important to us because we realised that a lot of small businesses have been affected by the Pandemic and the economic situation of the country. Most of the small business rely only on social media platforms to sell their goods so at Bukka Hut, we felt it was necessary to give them a platform to physically display their products to hundreds of potential buyers and we are excited about the sales they are making,” Jaiyeola stated.

He added that the 2020 Yard Sale is its maiden edition and the company seeks to make it an annual festival.

One of the beneficiaries, the Creative Director of Dreamy Fabrics & More, Benedicta Enodiana, expressed gratitude to the company for providing the opportunity for small businesses to thrive.

“This is the first opportunity I am ever getting to physically showcase my products and I am very grateful to Bukka Hut because the exhibition was totally free and I have been exceeding my sales target each day,” Enodiana said.

