The Nigerian Army has cancelled the remaining activities in the ongoing Chief of Army Staff’s Annual Conference in Abuja. This comes after a senior officer who has been attending the conference tested positive for COVID-19.

This development was contained in a statement by the acting Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sagir Musa, and made available to newsmen in Abuja

The statement partly reads, “Due to the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, in what appears to be a second wave of infection cycle and the unfortunate incident on Tuesday, 8 December 2020, where an officer participating in the ongoing Chief of Army Staff’s Annual Conference 2020 in Abuja tested positive to COVID-19, the remaining activities of the conference have therefore been immediately cancelled

“All the participants have been mandated to immediately proceed on self-isolation in line with the Federal Government’s protocol for COVID 19 and to prevent any further spread of the disease. All inconveniences hereby regretted, please. Thanks for your usual understanding and cooperation, please.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) recorded 474 new cases of COVID19 on Wednesday, December 9.

According to the statistics, the Federal Capital Territory recorded 180 new cases, the highest for the day, followed by Lagos with 134 new cases.

Other states with fresh cases include Kebbi-45, Adamawa-26, Plateau-16, Enugu-14, Taraba-14, Gombe-12, Nasarawa-8, Yobe-8, Rivers-5, Ogun-5, Kwara-2, Ekiti-2, Sokoto-2, and Osun-1.

While Nigeria has confirmed 70,669 cases of the viral infection. 65,242 have been discharged and 1,184 have deaths.

