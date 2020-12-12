Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai has urged troops not to be deterred by the International Criminal Court’s move to investigate war crimes and crimes committed by Nigerian forces in the North-East.

In a statement by the Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Sagir Musa, on Saturday in Abuja, Buratai said the call was necessary after the ICC alleged that “members of the Nigerian Security Forces (NSF)” had committed acts constituting crimes against humanity, including murder, rape and use of child soldiers.

Buratai said the ICC‘s comment could demoralize the troops and set back security operations.

The army chief urged the troops to ignore the ICC’s “wicked and unnecessary distractions”, but fully concentrate on the final defeat of Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorist groups in the North-East.

Buratai also charged the troops to work hard and be guided by the constitution of Nigeria, the Rules of Engagement, the Code of Conduct and the Standing Operating Procedures for all Nigerian Army Operations.

According to him, the Nigerian army is not only protecting human rights but also sustaining human rights nationally and globally.

He said:

“Our professional conduct over the years and most recently, during the #ENDSARS protest at Lekki village near Lagos are clear testimonies to the Nigerian army’s posture on promoting sustainable human rights policy.

“The Nigerian Army wishes to advise local or international organisations not to allow themselves to be used to destabilize or destroy the troops’ morale by the sponsors of mischief in Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, Brig. Gen. Musa, disclosed that Buratai was currently on self-isolation as part of precaution against the COVID-19 infection and would soon join the troops in the North-East to support them after he is done with the mandatory isolation period.

