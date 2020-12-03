By Osagie Otabor, Akure

Funeral rites for the late monarch of Ikare-Akoko, the Owa-Ale of Ikare land, Oba Samuel Kolapo Adegbite, have begun.

Oba Adegbite died on September 1 after reigning for 48 years.

Residents of the town wore all-white attires and marched in a procession to hear the official announcement of the death of their king.

The Regent of the town, Princess Aderinsola Olabisi Adedoyin, said established tradition must take its course.

She urged the residents not to be provoked to take the law into their hands.