Burkina Faso’s ruling Movement for People and Progress (MPP) has failed to win an absolute majority in parliament in the November 22 parliamentary election.

MPP has 56 seats in the 127-member House, followed by the Congress for Democracy and Progress (CDP) with 20 seats and the New Time for Democracy (NTD) with 13 seats, according to the final results proclaimed on Sunday by the Constitutional Council.

Out of 126 political parties that contested the election, only 15 will seat at parliament for the next five years.

MPP is hoping to rely on its allies, particularly NTD, for a working majority at parliament.

The council recorded 33 appeals, that were successful, and therefore the final results are not different from the provisional results proclaimed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Altogether, 5,895,573 voters registered but only 2,927,750 voted, according to the constitutional council.

President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré was reelected for a second five-year term with 57.74 per cent in the presidential vote. (PANA/NAN)