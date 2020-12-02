Nigerian music superstar Burna Boy has been accused of cheating on his girlfriend Stefflon Don by a 23-year-old girl Jo Peal who has alleged that she and the singer had been secretly dating for two years. Burna Boy is in a high-profile relationship with Stefflon Don, the 28-year-old British rapper whom he has been dating since early 2019. However, Pearl has alleged that she also dated the Afrobeats star in the past two years. In two videos on her Instagram page, the 23-year-old narrated how she met and fell in love with Burna Boy before he started dating Stefflon Don.

