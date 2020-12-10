Burna Boy And Wizkid Win Big At 2020 MOBO Awards

Wizkid and Burna Boy win big at the 2020 Music of Black Origin (MOBO) Awards. Burna Boy emerged winner the “Best International Act” while Wizkid won the “Best African Act” category beating the likes of Shatta Wale, Rema, Davido, Burna Boy among others.

The live-streamed event saw, which was hosted by Maya Jama and Chunkz and it featured performances by Headie One, Young T & Bugsey, Ms. Banks, Kojey Radical, and Shaybo, dancehall vocalist, Stylo G and soul singer, Tiana Major9.

Nigerian superstars, Davido and Tiwa Savage also performed at the event. Popular TikTok lockdown soundtrack, ‘Don’t Rush’ by Young T & Bugsey was named song of the year.

Find below the list of winners:

Album of the year: Nines – Crabs in a Bucket

Best male act: Headie One

Best female act: Mahalia

Song of the year (public vote): Young T & Bugsey – Don’t Rush (feat Headie One)

Best newcomer (public vote): Aitch

Video of the year: NSG – Lupita

Best R&B/soul act: Mahalia

Best hip-hop act: Nines

Best grime act (public vote): JME

Best international act (public vote): Burna Boy

Best performance in a TV show/film: Michael Ward as Marco, Blue Story

Best media personality: Chunkz

Best album 2017-2019: Ella Mai – Ella Mai

Best African act: Wizkid

Best reggae act: Buju Banton

Best gospel act: CalledOut Music

Best jazz act: Ego Ella May

Best producer: Jae5

Inspiration award: Steve McQueen

Congratulations Burna Boy and Wizkid.