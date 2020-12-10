Burna Boy And Wizkid Win Big At 2020 MOBO Awards
Wizkid and Burna Boy win big at the 2020 Music of Black Origin (MOBO) Awards. Burna Boy emerged winner the “Best International Act” while Wizkid won the “Best African Act” category beating the likes of Shatta Wale, Rema, Davido, Burna Boy among others.
The live-streamed event saw, which was hosted by Maya Jama and Chunkz and it featured performances by Headie One, Young T & Bugsey, Ms. Banks, Kojey Radical, and Shaybo, dancehall vocalist, Stylo G and soul singer, Tiana Major9.
Nigerian superstars, Davido and Tiwa Savage also performed at the event. Popular TikTok lockdown soundtrack, ‘Don’t Rush’ by Young T & Bugsey was named song of the year.
Find below the list of winners:
Album of the year: Nines – Crabs in a Bucket
Best male act: Headie One
Best female act: Mahalia
Song of the year (public vote): Young T & Bugsey – Don’t Rush (feat Headie One)
Best newcomer (public vote): Aitch
Video of the year: NSG – Lupita
Best R&B/soul act: Mahalia
Best hip-hop act: Nines
Best grime act (public vote): JME
Best international act (public vote): Burna Boy
Best performance in a TV show/film: Michael Ward as Marco, Blue Story
Best media personality: Chunkz
Best album 2017-2019: Ella Mai – Ella Mai
Best African act: Wizkid
Best reggae act: Buju Banton
Best gospel act: CalledOut Music
Best jazz act: Ego Ella May
Best producer: Jae5
Inspiration award: Steve McQueen
Congratulations Burna Boy and Wizkid.
